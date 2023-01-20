Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday laid the foundation stone of transit accommodation for Kashmiri Pandit Employees in the Zewan area of Srinagar. Kashmiri Pandits working under the Prime Minister’s Reconstruction Plan will benefit from this plan, the LG office said. The housing colony being constructed on 113 Kanals of land will have 39 blocks comprising 936 flats, the LG office tweeted. The Roads & Bridges (R&B) department has been directed to timely complete the project, it said.

Sinha while addressing the gathering at the inauguration event said, "We are working in a sensitive manner to resolve issues raised by Kashmiri migrants. Earlier, there was a time when the land was not available for the construction of flats for the migrant Kashmiri Pandits. The majority of migrant KP employees working under PMRP are from Srinagar and this accommodation is for all those KP's,''

On the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sinha said that all necessary security arrangements have been made for a safe and smooth yatra. About the anti-encroachment drives on state and Kahchari land, he said common people should not feel threatened as their land will not be touched. "The land grabbed by influential people, who have tweaked laws for this grab is being retrieved," he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has started making many such transit accommodations for Kashmiri Pandits in various districts of the Kashmir Valley. Earlier, residential quarters were constructed for Pandits in the Vessu area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s relief package for Kashmiri migrants in the Union Territory.