Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a militant associate of LeT (TRF) and recovered from his possession 71 live rounds of AK-47 at Singhpora Pattan in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. A police spokesman said that joint forces of Baramulla Police, Army 29 RR and 2 Bn SSB during naka checking at Singhpora Pattan noticed a person wearing Pheran (gown) coming from Matipora side.

“On seeing the naka party, he tried to flee from the spot but the alert party chased him and was apprehended tactfully,” the police spokesman said. During his personal search, 71 live rounds of AK-47 were recovered, and he was taken into custody immediately, he added.

“During questioning, he revealed his name as Ali Mohammad Bhat S/O Gh Rasool Bhat and a resident of Bonichakal Arampora Pattan. He also revealed that he is working as a Terrorist Associate with banned Terrorist organisation LeT outfit, the spokesperson said. Case under sections of Arms and ULA (P) Act stands registered in Police station Pattan and investigation set into motion, he added.

Also read: Police recover huge catchment of arms, ammunition in Anantnag's Bijbehara

The arrest of the alleged militant associate comes two days after police in south Kashmir's Anantnag district along with the Army's Rashtriya Rifles claimed to have busted a LeT hideout where a large cache of arms, ammunition, and other war-like stores were recovered.

As per a police spokesman, police and security forces conducted a successful cordon and search operation in Rakh Momin Dangi area of Bijbehara in Anantnag on the night of March 12 and 13, resulting in the discovery of the hideout and the arms and ammunition. The arms and ammunition included five Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), Programmed Timer Devices (PTDs) and Radio Controlled Improvised Explosive Devices (RCIEDs) besides six detonators, three pistols, five pistol magazines, nine rounds of ammunition, four remote controls, and 13 batteries.