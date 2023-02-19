Jammu and Kashmir: Land sinking caused collapse of over 10 houses creating panic among residents in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir. The land suddenly started sinking at ​​Dalwah around 5 am due to which residential houses were completely razed to the ground. The local people immediately started evacuation work. They first tried to shift property, cattle and valuables from the affected houses.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on this occasion, the local people said that an atmosphere of panic was created in the area when suddenly the land started sinking. People of Ward No 5 said the residents were forced to move out of their houses with great difficulty. Property, cattle and other valuables were also taken out of their houses.

A local citizen named Abdul Ghani said that two houses have been completely destroyed in the land sinking. The house of Farid Ahmed has been completely razed to the ground while the house of Abdul Ghani Pachoo has suffered fifty percent damage. Houses of Hanifa, Muhammad Sadiq, Abdul Rasheed, Muhammad Shafi, Muhammad Aslam Zargar, Shabbir Ali, Habib Hijam, Abdul Rasheed Sheikh and others have been damaged.

The locals said that the process of land subsidence started in the early hours and is still sliding slowly. If this process continues, more residential houses may collapse. When the information about the land sinking in Dalwah area reached the administration, a team of the government officials reached the spot. They have taken stock of the entire situation and have started the process of evacuating people to a safer place.

The officials of the Finance Department present at the spot while talking to the representatives of the media said that as soon as they got the news of this incident, they immediately reached here and started the rescue operation. He said that many houses are affected by land subsidence in many areas, including not only residential houses but also agricultural land.