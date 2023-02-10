Leh (Ladakh): The Union Territory of Ladakh is spruced up ahead of the G-20 meeting to be held in Ladakh later this year after India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 last year from Indonesia. A preparatory meeting was held in this regard at the Civil Secretariat, Leh, under the Chairmanship of Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Umang Narula.

Narula impressed upon the officials to ensure that all arrangements are made and that the local Ladakhi culture and traditions should be showcased during the meeting of G20, a forum of several developed and developing countries. He emphasised on putting in place adequate security arrangements and also instructed the officials to earmark necessary medical facilities to deal with any kind of emergency at all locations.

Earlier, Divisional Commissioner and G-20 Nodal Officer in Ladakh, Saugat Biswas, said that the G-20 delegates will be greeted with folk songs and traditional dances upon their arrival at the Kushok Bakula Rinpoche airport, Leh, India’s highest civilian airport. Further, he shared that the city will be given a facelift, which includes improving the road infrastructure and beautifying the footpaths, incorporating artwork on the walls, installing banners, flags, and posters on the airport road and across important venues, public places, and tourist places.

Also Read: Inflation in India expected to come down to 5 pc in 2023 and 4 pc in 2024: IMF

Further, Saugat Biswas informed that refurbishing signages, beautifying Leh Bazar, installing public art and sculptures at important locations, and illuminating iconic buildings, among others, will also be done. Flower pots and planters will be used for the decoration of the city, he added. Biswas said that E-buses enabled with wi-fi will be deployed for the delegates to commute.

For marketing the local products, the Industries and Commerce Department will set up 'village haat' at various locations. Special emphasis will be placed on exhibiting women-led developmental initiatives during the event. The School Education department will hold essay competitions, lectures, etc, as part of people’s participation in the G-20 event.

The G20, an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies, comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union.

The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries; DIG, Ladakh; Deputy Commissioner, Leh; SSP, Leh: HoDs and officials from concerned departments.