Srinagar: The much-awaited multi-level car parking at Srinagar's Lal Chowk was inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday. He was accompanied by senior police and administrative officials of Srinagar.

"This multi-level car parking has the capacity for 467 cars and 130 two-wheelers with entry and exit two sides. The parking will help in reducing the menace of roadside parking in the city centre," a senior official said. He further said, "It was constructed at a cost of Rs 26.92 crores under the AMRUT scheme. The parking has entry and exit points from Abi Guzar and Press Enclave side. Besides this two more parking spaces are being constructed in the city centre."

The office of the LG tweeted that "Key urban transformation projects of Srinagar dedicated to the public. This includes Multi-level car parking at old SMG Lal Chowk; Dewatering station and Drainage Scheme at Indra Nagar; Highway Park-Green Space and Fountain at Bemina".

