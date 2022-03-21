Kupwara accident: Passenger vehicle falls into gorge after being hit by snowslide
Published on: 1 hours ago
Kupwara accident: Passenger vehicle falls into gorge after being hit by snowslide
Published on: 1 hours ago
Kupwara: A passenger vehicle fell into a deep gorge after being hit by a snowslide along Sadhna Top in frontier north Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said.
Eight persons are believed to have been in the vehicle. A rescue operation has been launched in the area to ensure the safety of all the persons, officials further said.
(Await for more details)
Loading...