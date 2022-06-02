Hanumangarh: Vijay Kumar had tied the knot in February this year and was supposed to come back to his native place here for 10-15 days next month. But destiny willed otherwise said his father Om Prakash Beniwal on Thursday after his son was shot dead by terrorists inside a bank in Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Kumar, a resident of Bhagwan village here, worked as a manager with Ellaqui Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora branch in the south Kashmir district. He was posted there recently. "He had called recently and promised to come home for 10-15 days in July. We wanted him to settle down in Rajasthan but the destiny was something else," said Beniwal, who is a government schoolteacher.

Kumar's family members and wife were in a deep shock when they heard the news. His father said Kumar had married in February this year. Kumar's mortal remains will be brought to his village on Friday, where his last rites will be performed. "The way outsiders are being targeted in Jammu and Kashmir, in such a situation it will not be easy to work there. For this, the government should make some strategy," said Kumar's father.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot also condemned the killing. Gehlot said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has failed to restore peace in Kashmir. "The killing of Mr Vijay Kumar, a resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, working in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, by terrorists is highly condemnable. I pray to God to give peace to his soul and courage to his family," Gehlot tweeted. He said the Union government should ensure the safety of citizens in Kashmir.

"Such killing of our citizens by terrorists will not be tolerated," he said. Pilot said, "The brutal targeted killing of Kashmiri pandits and others are exposing the real situation of Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre is not able to control the situation. The Centre should act strictly and control terrorist activities. My condolences are with the people who were killed by terrorists and their family members."

Kumar's is the eighth targeted killing in the Valley since May 1 and the third of a non-Muslim government employee. Two days ago, Rajni Bala, a Hindu woman teacher from Jammu's Samba district, was shot dead by terrorists at a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam. On May 12, Rahul Bhat, a clerk, was shot dead inside the tehsildar's office in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district. (PTI)

Read: Rajasthan banker shot dead by militants in J&K's Kulgam