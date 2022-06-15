Kulgam: A militant who had earlier shot dead a school-teacher, Rajni Bala on 8th June, is believed to be trapped by security forces in an ongoing encounter at Kulgam that broke out on Tuesday night. The 36-year-old teacher was shot dead by the militant in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam.

In the first exchange of fire, the militants managed to escape, a senior police officer said. The firing resumed at the encounter site early Wednesday morning, he added.

Meanwhile, another encounter broke out between the militants and security forces at Kanjiular in Shopian after police personnels launched a cordon and search operation in the area.