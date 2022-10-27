Srinagar: One militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight between militants and security forces in the Kausarnag area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday. According to J&K police, the encounter took place at Asthan Marg area. "The encounter took place at Asthan Marg in general area of Kausarnag Kulgam. One terrorist has been killed. Searches still going on. Further details shall follow," a police official said.

The encounter happens on the day Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Kashmir. Rajnath attended the 'Shaurya Diwas' programme organized by the Indian Army in central Kashmir's Budgam district to mark On the 76th Infantry Day.