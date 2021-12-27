Srinagar (J&K): Modernity has not only made daily routine tasks easier but has saved time too. All these advancements are still not at par with the quality of the old-fashioned methods. In fact, the quality of Kashmiri Wazwan went downhill because of the excessive use of technology.

While most of the Kashmiri Wazwan restaurants are focused on saving time regardless of quality, a restaurant (Darul Salam Restaurant and Inn) has been opened in the Batamaloo area of ​​Srinagar city to prepare and serve Wazwan in traditional style.

"We aim to revive the traditional Wazwan. That is why the dishes of Wazwan being prepared here do not contain any kind of tastemakers or added flavours. Pran (shallot) was always a major ingredient in the Wazwan but nowadays only a few use them in it. But we have not compromised on that part too," Shakeel Pandit, Owner, Darul Salam Restaurant and Inn, said.

"The hotel industry has suffered a lot due to the pandemic. Here we are following all the guidelines strictly. Also, separate sitting arrangements have been made for women along with the central heating facility," he added.

Speaking about the location of the restaurant, he said: "Although most of the restaurants in the city are located on the shores of Dal Lake and in the city centre, we chose the Batamalloo area after giving a lot of thought to it. Firstly, there is no such hotel in this area. Secondly, the place is located on the road to Gulmarg and Sonmarg and also the city's general bus stand is also quite close. So we have started a hotel along with the restaurant."

Meanwhile, the chef of the restaurant said that the wazwan platter consists of Tabakh Maaz, Kabab and Methi.

"first serving Rista, then Roganjosh, to end with Goshtaba. If any customer asks for chicken, that too is served," he said, adding, "We are getting a good feedback."

Meanwhile, the guests present also praised the quality of delicacy served at the restaurant.

"The wazwan was good, just like the traditional one. If that quality is maintained, I will come here again and again," a guest said.