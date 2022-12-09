Aligarh: A Class X Kashmiri student of Jammu and Kashmir's Bohirapura studying at City High School of Aligarh Muslim University went missing on Thursday. The missing teenager has been identified as Masroor Abbas Mir, son of Mohammad Abbas Mir. A letter has been written to file a missing report of Masroor Abbas Mir in the proctor's office of Aligarh Muslim University and to take necessary action.

According to the letter, on December 8, Masroor Abbas Mir left for City High School from Nadeem Tareen Hall at 8 am. He had taken his brother's ATM card and mobile number with him, but did not return in the evening. After a lot of search, no trace was found nor did he return to his room where he was staying, along with his brother, while his mobile was also switched off.

School principal Syed Tanveer Nabi said, "Masroor Abbas Mir did not come to school on December 8 and 9." A message was received on Abbas's brother's mobile that he had withdrawn Rs 5,000 from the ATM card at the Aligarh Ramghat Road ATM. Mehbooba Mufti, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) president, tweeted that Abbas has been missing since December 8. "Masroor Abbas Mir, a tenth-grade student at the Aligarh Muslim University has been missing since Thursday morning. Please do spread the word in helping his family trace his whereabouts," she tweeted.