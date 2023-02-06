Srinagar: A 39-year-old scientist hailing from apple town Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district has achieved a rare feat after he was named a member of the US-based Morris Animal Foundation (MAF). Dr Nadeem Shabir, working as an assistant professor at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry at SKUAST-Kashmir will play a key role in reviewing the project proposals and evaluating the impact and potential of the proposed research to advance animal health.

The rare distinction will help him to improve the health and well-being of animals globally. Speaking about his nomination, Dr Nadeem said that as a member of MAF, his role will be to review project proposals and evaluate the impact and potential of the proposed research to advance animal health. “I have dedicated myself to improving the health and well-being of animals globally, including in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Dr Nadeem said that funding has always remained a greater challenge for researchers. He said that researchers from the Valley, too, can submit proposals for initiatives aimed at resolving these issues, which can be funded by the foundation. The US-based Morris Animal Foundation was founded in 1948 by Dr Mark L Morris Sr, a visionary veterinarian, who worked extensively in veterinary research.

Dr Bette Morris, Trustee Emeritus and wife of the late Mark L Morris Jr, instituted the foundation’s Mark L Morris Jr Investigator Award. The award was first awarded in 2016. As per the Morris Animal Foundation website, the grant provides up to $200,000 annually for three years, supporting impactful companion animal research for which there is a pressing need, and has the potential to make rapid and meaningful progress.