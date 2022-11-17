Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Kashmir-based photojournalist Bhat Burhan has won the Rory Peck Award 2022 in the News Award category for his coverage of the COVID-19 vaccination in the Indian Himalayas. Burhan, who is currently in London for the award ceremony, was announced as the winner of the award on Wednesday evening.

The other nominees were Alexander (Sasha) Ermochenko and Pavel Klimov and Raúl Gallego Abilán. "Glad to announce that I won the first ever prestigious Rory Peck Award for Kashmir. To all the journalists who have been working day and night to get the stories out. Cheers!," Burhan tweeted. Rory Peck Trust, while quoting Burhan, tweeted, "It's a real honour to be named as a winner, particularly when I look at the long list of prestigious past winners. I'm extremely proud that a report from Kashmir by a Kashmiri has made it to the Rory Peck Awards".

The award jury in its remarks over Burhan's coverage said, “Close to perfect, his originality, his feast of gorgeous character, his newsgathering effort is close to perfect". Last year, Burhan won the Newcomer of the Year - Hans Vorplug Award 2021 from Free Press Unlimited. The Rory Peck Trust is a UK-based organization providing practical and financial support to freelance journalists and their families around the world, supporting them in times of crisis and helping them to work more safely and professionally.

Burhan started his journalism career in 2018. He has reported on various issues from Kashmir and other parts of India, including the issues faced by the transgender community, the nationwide farmers' protest in Punjab and the COVID-19 pandemic.