Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Kashmiri Hindus on Wednesday observed a 'Black Day' and staged a protest to mark 32 years of their mass exodus following a genocidal campaign initiated by terrorists. The protesters held several placards, which read 'Hang our killers'. They demanded justice for the victims who sacrificed their lives and severe punishment for those responsible for the exodus.

Virji Kachroo, a Kashmiri Pandit expressed his resentments against the Central government and asked why is this government not sending us to back our homes in Kashmir valley.

"We voted the Central government twice, thinking that they will take this issue seriously. We do want to ask the government when will we go back to our home?" Kachroo said. "It has been 32 years since we have been struggling to date. This is not just a normal day for us, it was the day when were driven away from our homes," he said.

Shadilal Pandit, another Kashmiri Pandit said "we have been living our lives in exile. 19 January 1990 was a black day when Pakistan conspired against Kashmiri pandits and we have thrown out of our homes." Shadilal slammed the Central government for not taking appropriate action to ensure the rehabilitation of the community.

"We are disappointed with the government who promised us rehabilitation but they have used us as a political tool," he said. "We are requesting the government to send us back to our homes in the valley," he added.

Thirty-two years ago on January 19, 1990, the land of Jammu and Kashmir saw the beginning of the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits following a genocidal campaign launched by the terrorists.

(ANI)