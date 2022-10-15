Shopian (J&K): A Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead at Chowdhrygund village in the Shopian district of Kashmir on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Puran Krishan Bhat, a resident of Chowdhrygund village in the Shopian district of South Kashmir.

Soon afterward, he was shifted to the Shopian district hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, security personnel cordoned off the area to track down the assailants. This is the third such attack on a member of the Pandit community in the area. Last month one person was killed in such an attack.