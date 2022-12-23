Jammu: Infuriated over the remarks of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha that no salary will be paid to those not resuming their duties, Kashmiri Pandit employees gheraoed the BJP office in Jammu on Friday and asked senior party leaders to take up their case with the government.

The Kashmiri Pandit employees fled the Valley in May and June following a spate of targeted killings and have been protesting since then. Under the banner of the All Jammu-Based Reserved Category Employees Association, they held a protest in front of the BJP headquarters in the Triquta Nagar area in Jammu demanding a transfer policy for them.

The protesters said The employees said the L-G’s statement was “insensitive and not expected of a person of his stature”.

Protesting employees who fled to Jammu after the killing of a teacher, Rajni Bala, on May 31 said the J&K administration was not serious about their relocation and safety. The L-G, during a press conference on Wednesday, had stated that employees who were not resuming their duties and sitting at home would not be paid salaries.