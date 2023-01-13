Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): A group of young artists in Kashmir shared video of a satirical qawwali on social media that drew wide attention to the alarming electricity situation in the Valley. This rendition has become quite popular among netizens and is doing rounds on social media. The song titled 'Battiye' was written by Kashmir's renowned poet Pir Zahoor and was sung by young singer-composer Nasir Ahmed along with his team of artists.

The musicians sang this song to highlight the issue of power outages in the region. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Nasir Ahmed said, "the electricity situation in the Kashmir Valley is not unknown to anyone. Everyone protests by going out on the roads, this is our way of protesting against the dire electricity situation in Kashmir. We thought of highlighting this problem in a unique way."

Nasir further said, "the Kashmiris face the problem of poor electricity throughout the year, but as soon as winters arrive, the common people suffer a lot. Even while recording, we faced the same situation. It took us more than a month to record this song due to regular electricity cuts. That is when we decided that this issue must be highlighted."

"Our video is getting tremendous views and comments which shows that the people are liking the song. We have made this song to highlight the problems faced by people and our team is happy that people are liking our song. In fact, we have used candles instead of electric lamps in our video to make it look realistic," Nasir added.

Nasir Ahmed has his own Music Academy and trains children in singing. Nasir and his colleagues have drawn attention to this serious issue through this qawwali proving that there is no lack of talent among the Kashmiri youth, but only a platform is needed.