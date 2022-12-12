Srinagar: Kashmiri journalist Samaan Lateef was conferred with the prestigious Climate Change award by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Samaan was awarded a bronze medal, citation, and a cash prize for The Prince Albert II of Monaco and UNCA Global Prize for Coverage of Climate Change, as per United Nations Correspondent Association.

The journalist reports about the climate crisis in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India for the Telegraph UK, DW Germany and other major outlets. In addition to accounts on the unprecedented heatwave in India and flooding in Pakistan, he provided unique coverage of environmental issues threatening economic life in the disputed region of Kashmir.

He has been working for Daily Telegraph London and covering south Asia for the past four years.