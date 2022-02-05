Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): Inspector General of Kashmir Police Vijay Kumar on Saturday claimed that Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah had been promoting terrorism for the last four years by spreading fake news which is a threat to law and order. He further said that three FIRs have been registered against him, one in Srinagar's Safa Kadal (70/2020), one in Shopian's Imamsahib (06/2021) and one in Pulwama (19/2022). The IGP also warned not to spread fake news, instead confirm first.

It may be recalled that last evening, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested Shah for allegedly "uploading anti-national material on social media" in connection with the recent Pulwama gunfight. "It was reliably learned by Pulwama Police that some Facebook users and portals have been uploading anti-national content including photographs, videos and posts with criminal intention to create fear among the public and that the content so uploaded can provoke the public to disturb law and order," Jammu and Kashmir police said in a statement.

The statement further read, "It was also learned that these Facebook users are uploading such posts which tantamount to glorifying the militant activities and causing dent to the image of law enforcing agencies besides causing ill-will and disaffection against the country.”

As the aforementioned activities by some of the Facebook users amount to the commission of cognizable offences by them, accordingly Pulwama Police while taking cognizance of the matter registered a case under number 19/2022 under relevant sections of the law and initiated the investigation," the statement said.

Confirming the Shah's arrest, police said, "During the course of the investigation, one accused person identified as Fahad Shah was arrested. The accused is on police remand. The investigation into the matter is in progress."

A case has been registered against him under sections 124A (treason), 13 UAPA (punishment for illegal activities) and 505 (intent to incite) of the Indian Penal Code.

