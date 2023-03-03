Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The government support is helping Muhammad Yousuf Bhat, a Kashmiri artisan, to keep the centuries-old 'Pulhoer' (traditional slippers) alive in the Valley. Yousuf, a resident of Zantrag village in Khrew Pampore, uses straws to make not only footwear, but also several other items like patij (mats), covers for cups and baskets as well. This art was used by the Kashmiri people in ancient times during the harsh winter season.

Director Handicrafts Kashmir Mehmood Shah said, "The Department of Handicrafts of Jammu and Kashmir is trying hard to preserve the craft as they launched the Handloom Policy in 2020 in Srinagar for the revival of diminishing craft and the revival of this craft is also included in the policy."

Muhammad Yousuf, who is currently working in the Government School of Design, Srinagar, said that he has learnt the art of making Pulhoer and other items from his forefathers and also thanked the government for making efforts to keep this traditional culture alive. "Pulhoer was primarily used by people to protect their feet from snow, thrones and pebbles due to the poverty and unavailability of modern footwear," he added.

Yousuf said that the age-old craft is being revived with the support of the Department of Handicrafts and the School of Design. "We make handicrafts by using a paddy grass locally known as (Dhaan Gass) and wet water. And with that we make a rope and finally a traditional mat known as (Pattej), are made, which were used by elderly people instead of carpets, or today's modern mats," he said.

He further added saying, "I learnt about this art from my father and now the School of Design is helping me to make some products including mats, a traditional rug known as 'Waggu' and a centuries-old 'Pulhoer'. It is a pair of slippers made of grass and was used decades ago by people living in far-flung areas to help them on slippery roads after a heavy snowfall during winters."