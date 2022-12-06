Srinagar: Kashmir is known for its snowfall, scenic beauty and favourite shooting locales. At the same time, the Valley is also grappling with an aggravating problem that ironically results from poor exposure to sunlight and hot weather. A recent study has revealed that Kashmir is one of the regions with the highest prevalence of Vitamin D deficiency with more women than men suffering from this ailment.

The survey was conducted on people belonging to different professions, ages and sex. A large number of population in the Kashmir valley is suffering from this deficiency. Fortunately, it's not yet out of control as the present level of Vitamin D deficiency among the residents of Kashmir is limited to mild to moderate.

Regarding the research done on Vitamin D deficiency, its causes and solutions, ETV Bharat's Senior Reporter Parvez Ud Din had a special interview with Dr Iqbal Saleem, Professor of Surgery, Government Medical College, Srinagar.

Dr Saleem said that the recent survey has brought out shocking data on the widespread deficiency of Vitamin D in Kashmir. If awareness is not created among the general public, there will be a bigger problem in Kashmir. The present moderate level of Vitamin D deficiency can become severe. The research has revealed that the deficiency was just 58% among farmers contrary to 93% among employees and those leading sedentary work and lifestyles.

On the ill effects caused by deficiency, Dr Saleem said that Vitamin D is the main component the lack of which can lead to many diseases. There are several reasons for higher deficiency in the Valley. The main causes are frequent cloudy weather from October to March, short exposure to sunlight and lack of balanced nutritious diet.

Talking about greater deficiency of Vitamin D in women compared to men, he said that women mostly forget about taking care of their own health and food in their busy schedule to handle the health and food needs of the rest of the family. Lack of exercise is among the other reasons that make women prone to Vitamin D deficiency.

As in many other parts of the world, most women in Kashmir are homemakers so engrossed in household chores that they rarely go outdoors to get enough sunlight. Winter months make this sun exposure even less as the sky is overcast for most part of the season.

Dr. Saleem said that Vitamin D is a very important vitamin that plays an important role in the development and performance of the physical body. Hence, it is very important to have a balanced amount of Vitamin D in the body for healthy and strong bones. Vitamin D deficiency increases the risk of many diseases, including diabetes. This deficiency makes it difficult for the body to absorb many types of nutrients and minerals.

In response to a question on the symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency, he said that when a person suffers from it, he experiences irritability, depression, back pain, joint problems, muscle pain, etc. Apart from this, the immune system becomes weak due to which the risks of seasonal diseases increase.

Dr Saleem said that the best source of Vitamin D is the sun, but due to busy lifestyles, it is difficult to get exposed to enough sunlight. At the same time, during winter, it is not possible to get vitamin from the sun on account of snowfall, rain and severe cold weather. In such a case, to cure deficiency of Vitamin D, milk, eggs and cheese are among the foods that should be taken. Medicines are also available in the market to overcome the deficiency of Vitamin D.