Srinagar: Come October 2, on Gandhi Jayanthi, the Kashmir Valley will get its first electric train, giving people of the region as well as visitors a smooth ride devoid of pollution in the mountain territory. The first electric train will start plying on the 137-km Banhal-Baramulla Rail Corridor covering the Valley, according to official sources. Against the backdrop, a wave of joy is palpable across Kashmir, which has just got its cinema back only recently.

The local people can't wait for this and they want the administration to start this train service as soon as possible. Once the electric train services begin, the public can save time and get relief from air pollution and train fares will also be lower. In this case, the 137 km long Banhal-Baramulla link will be connected with electric rail from October 2. It is said that the start of electric rail will reduce the cost of travel by up to 60 per cent.

According to officials, a total of 1,271 electricity poles have been installed between Budgam and Baramulla stations in the first phase. Of these, a maximum of 305 poles have been installed between Sopore and Baramulla. The overall project cost is estimated to be Rs 324 crore. Officials also said that poles have been erected between Budgam and Mazhom, Mazhom and Patan, Patan and Hamre, Hamare and Sopore.

Local people said the train works from Jammu to Banhal should also be completed as soon as possible. This would provide relief to them when it rains and during the snowfall, which leads to the closure of the Jammu and Kashmir National Highway. If the train works are completed till Banhal, the people not face difficulties in travel. An elder member remembered that the first train service was started in Kashmir in 2013. The Banhal-Baramulla link will have three main sub-stations at Qazigund, Budgam and Baramulla. The railway officials will inspect the rail link ahead of the formal start of the first electric train in Kashmir.