Srinagar (J&K): Asia's largest tulip garden, situated at the foot of the Zabrawan Hills in Srinagar, was thrown open for the public on Wednesday by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta. Directors of Floriculture, Tourism, and Health along with Srinagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Managing Director Jammu, Kashmir Bank, and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Secretary also inaugurated the online ticketing facilities of the garden. While talking to the media, Mehta said that there is a lot of potential for tourism in Jammu and Kashmir and the government expects more and more tourists to visit the garden.

"Our flights and road services have been improved. We are focusing on 75 destinations in Jammu and Kashmir for tourism. We expect blooming tourism season this year," he said.

Speaking to ETV Bharat in this regard, Jammu and Kashmir Bank CEO and Managing Director Baldev Singh said, "After the Gulmarg cable car, online ticketing services have also been launched for Tulip garden today. It will be much easier for those who come here, they will not have to stand in the queue."

"People can pre-book tickets from the agriculture website and show the hardcopy at the counter," he added.

The director of tourism, GN Itto, said: "Not all flowers have bloomed yet because it is a process. Some bloom first and some gradually. In the next two days, the whole garden will be blooming."

In the garden, tourists from different states of India were seen dancing and singing while enjoying the beauty of the Tulips. Talking to ETV Bharat, the tourists expressed their jubilation and said that they feel like they are in heaven. Talking about apprehensions regarding the security situation in Kashmir, the tourists said they felt quite safe in the valley and urged people to come and visit Kashmir.