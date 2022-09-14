Srinagar: Kashmir's first electric train will start chugging on the 137-km-long Baramulla-Banihal rail corridor from October 2. The Jammu and Kashmir government, Indian Railways, and Indian Railway Construction Company Limited are working together on this project since August 2019, an official said.

According to railway authorities, trials have been completed on the Baramulla-Budgam section of the 137-km-long electric train link, while the remaining trial will be carried out on September 20. The authorities further said that the rail project was started in August 2019 and its cost is Rs 324 crore.

The total route length for electrification is 137.73 km with three main sub-stations of Qazigund, Budgam, and Baramulla, from where power will be supplied to the overhead equipment of the rail line. It is noteworthy that the project on the Banihal-Baramulla rail link will reduce air pollution and the cost is expected to decrease by 60 percent.