Kashmir: The Kashmir Valley has reported the highest number of fires during the winter. There have been several fire incidents during the first week of 2022 including the two houseboats that were burnt to ashes in Lake Dal while a fire broke out in Miskin Bagh, Srinagar. Two commercial buildings and three structures including six shops were also reduced to ashes in the Qamarwari area of ​​Srinagar city.

According to the Fire and Emergency Services, there were 2,342 fire incidents in the year 2021, including 341 fires in the month of December 2021, in which property worth Rs. 70 crore was damaged while goods worth Rs. 5.5 million burnt in the month of December.

Although there are a number of reasons behind the rising number of fires, according to the Fire and Emergency Services Department, most accidents during the winter are caused by LPG, short circuits, and electrical appliances.

Bashir Ahmed Dar, Deputy Director of Fire and Emergency Services, says that the department conducts fire audits on its own while issuing fire prevention instructions from time to time but enforcement agencies have a responsibility to enforce the law.

He said, "In most of the shopping malls, industrial factories, hotels, or any government office, basic fire fighting equipment is not available, and even if there is fire-resistant equipment in some places, these devices are not used due to lack of information."

