Srinagar (J&K): Weatherman on Tuesday said that no significant weather activity is expected during the next 10 to 15 days in Jammu and Kashmir. However, a weak western disturbance is likely to cause some effect on 9 December. Under its influence, light rain can occur at a few places in plains, and light to moderate snowfall is expected at some places in higher reaches, officials said.

As per the local meteorological department, no significant activity is expected in weather in J&K, although a light shower can occur at a few places (35% chances) in the next 10-15 days. The impact of the Western Disturbance expected to hit the UT on weekend, most activity will be seen over higher reaches of Bandipora, Ganderbal, and Anantnag and Kupwara districts, officials said.

Chances of snowfall in plains are very less and it may not even rain everywhere in plains, they said. Light to moderate snowfall is possible at a few places in Kargil district. In Leh district, a few spots may experience light snow showers. Kashmir is reeling under intense cold wave with most places recording sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday.