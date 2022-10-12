Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Though weathermen in Kashmir have predicted dry weather till October 18 but lower parts of Kashmir like Mughal Road, Pir ki Gali and Warna in Kishtwar received season’s first snowfall on Tuesday. The metrological department said that lower parts of Kashmir experienced snowfall on Tuesday and predicted that the same might occur at the higher reaches on Wednesday.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, met department Deputy Director Mukhtar Ahmad said that the weather conditions would, however, improve soon. As per the previous weather forecast, there will be no snow or rain till October 18 evening and the weather would remain mostly dry. Season's first snowfall carpeted Peer Panchal mountains.

