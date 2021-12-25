Kashmir: The Kashmir Zone Police has twitted on Saturday that an encounter has started at K Kalan, Srigufwara area of Anantnag.

Police and security forces are on the job. The tweet says that they will give further details.

Sources say two or three militants are holed out in the area.

Mobile Internet services have been suspended in the Anantnag district

The security forces have also started a search operation

Upon receiving the report, security forces immediately cordoned off the area and launched a house-to-house search operation.

