Srinagar: Two militants killed in an encounter in Nowgam area of Kashmir's Srinagar on Wednesday were affiliated with AGuH (Ansar Gazwat ul-Hind), an outfit related to of Al-Qaeda. Police noted that the two slain militants were also involved in the recent killing of a migrant labourer from West Bengal.

"Killed terrorists were affiliated with terror outfit AGuH & identified as Aijaz Rasool Nazar of Pulwama & Shahid Ahmad alias Abu Hamza. They were involved in recent terror attack on an outside labourer namely Muneer ul Islam from West Bengal on 2/9/22 in Pulwama," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted quoting AGDP Kashmir as saying.

The encounter was carried out in a coordinated effort by J&K Police and Army's 50 Rashtriya Rifles. Meanwhile, in another incident, a grenade was lobbed at a CRPF bunker in Tral area of Pulwama district.