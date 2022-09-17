Baramulla: Ishrat Akther, a 24-year-old specially-abled girl from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla is an international wheelchair basketball player as well as a motivational speaker who has proven to the world that with a strong will, nothing is impossible. Six years ago, Ishrat's life had no meaning but now she has become an inspiration for all those individuals who dream but are hesitant to turn them into realities.

Meet Ishrat Akther, wheelchair basketball player from Kashmir who knows how to dribble challenges

Back in 2016, Ishrat met with a grave accident which left her severely injured. She had to undergo surgery and had to stay at home for a year. "After the accident, when I realized that I won't be able to walk on my feet, I was depressed. I had to face a lot of difficulties during those times," she told ETV Bharat.

Fate however had great things in store for Ishrat. The turning point came when she was selected by the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India to represent the country at the national level. "Since then, I have been determined to live a life based on self-conviction, willpower, and courage," she said.

Ishrat became Kashmir's first international wheelchair basketball player and has represented the country twice at the national level and once in Thailand.