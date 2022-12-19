Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The year 2022 has been very beneficial for Jammu and Kashmir, especially the Valley, in terms of tourism. While more than 2.2 million tourists, including Amarnath pilgrims, visited the Kashmir Valley till the end of November, and now all hotels at tourist destinations in the Valley are fully sold out for Christmas and New Year's eve.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, President of the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAK) Farooq Ahmed Kathu said, "There has been an increase in tourist arrivals for the last two weeks. Hotels in Gulmarg and Pahalgam have been sold out for Christmas and New Year. Hotels are 100 per cent booked till the first week of January. The recent snowfall has also helped a lot and the administration is taking some important steps."

A hotel employee said, "Usually Maharashtrians and South Indians come to Kashmir during Christmas and New Year. We have introduced special packages for tourists, which include gala dinners and other entertainment. We hope to see a good flow of foreigners. In the last two years, the pandemic Coronavirus has enforced the suspension of international tourism, but now international borders are open."

Meanwhile, the tourism department has also planned Christmas and New Year celebrations in Gulmarg and Pahalgam to woo tourists. Director Tourism Fazlal Haseeb said, "We will celebrate winter carnival and new year in Gulmarg and Pahalgam on December 25. Events will also be organised in Doodhpathri and Yusmarg. So far, we have successfully conducted a houseboat festival and rock climbing event. We are equally focusing on cross-country skiing events."