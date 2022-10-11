Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Centre on Tuesday approved the elevation of Justice Ali Muhammad Magray as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Ali Mohd Magrey, Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh to be Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” a notification issued by the Government of India, informed.

On September 28, the Supreme Court collegium recommended his elevation during a meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of India UU Lalit. The decision was taken in view of the transfer of erstwhile JK&L HC Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal to the Rajasthan High Court.

Justice Ali Muhammad Magray was born on December 8, 1960. He started practicing an as advocate in 1984, in Revenue Courts/Tribunals and High Court and District Courts as required. He was appointed as a judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in March 2013.