Budgam (J&K): A government bus on Monday was gutted in a mysterious fire incident in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The bus bearing registration number JK0IY-0848 was parked on the roadside in the Shingalipora Khag area of central Kashmir's Budgam district when it suddenly caught fire at around 7 am on Monday.

The bus belonged to the Jammu and Kashmir Road Corporation (JKRTC). A police officer confirmed the incident and said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, he said that a case is being registered in this regard under the relevant sections of the law. The officer said that further investigation is underway to get to the bottom of the cause of the fire. The SRTC bus has been deployed on the Srinagar-Khag route to facilitate daily passengers amid a dearth of public transport in Kashmir.