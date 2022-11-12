Anantnag: Two non-local labourers sustained injuries after being shot by terrorists in the Rakh-Momin area of Jammu Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, police said.

"Terrorists fired upon & injured two outside labourers in Rakh-Momin area of Anantnag. Both the injured are being shifted to hospital for treatment. Area being cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice" Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

More details to follow.