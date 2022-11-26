Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) : In a joint operation by Shopian Police and Indian Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles on Friday, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted in a cooker was detected at Imamsahib in Shopian.

The detection of the explosive device planted inside a cooker before it went off is believed that a major tragedy was averted by the efforts of police and 44 Rashtriya Rifles.

Earlier this month, an improvised explosive device (IED) was found in a mini-bus after it was intercepted and searched near the Nashri Naka in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"Bomb Disposal Squad teams of the police, CRPF and the Army reached the spot and diffused the IED," informed the Jammu and Kashmir police.