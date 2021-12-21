Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have busted a terror module in Pampore, arresting three people in the process.

The police have informed that they received credible information about the activities of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in Samboora and adjoining areas of Pampore. Acting on the information, J&K Police in a joint operation with the Indian Army's 50RR and CRPF's 110 BN conducted raids in the suspected areas.

During the operation, the security forces apprehended Zubair Gul and Adil Fayaz Ganie from Samboora and Shahid Nabi Pandith from Pampore, alleging them to be terror associates.

Police said that after the security forces have recovered incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, including a pistol with ammunition, a hand grenade, etc., from the alleged terror associates.

Police further said that the accused had disclosed that they were in touch with active terrorist commanders of JeM in the area and were providing logistic support to JeM terrorists and were providing transportation to terrorists.

An FIR has been registered in Police Station Pampore and further investigation is underway.