JK Police seize approximately 800 kg of poppy straw in Udhampur, 2 arrested
Published on: 47 minutes ago
JK Police seize approximately 800 kg of poppy straw in Udhampur, 2 arrested
Published on: 47 minutes ago
Udhampur (Jammu & Kashmir) : The Jammu and Kashmir police has seized approximately 800 kg of poppy straw in Udhampur on November 17. They have also arrested two persons in this matter. The poppy straw was being carried in 40 bags hidden in cabin, which were specially made in the vehicle.
Loading...