Budgam: Two days after Jammu and Kashmir police arrested two Lashker-e-Toiba militant associates in a case of a grenade attack on a minority community in Central Kashmir's Budgam district, the police on Monday detained another hybrid militant from the district affiliated with the same organisation in the case.

"During further course of investigation of Case FIR number 147/2022, Budgam Police Monday arrested one more hybrid terrorist of prescribed outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba who is involved in the grenade attack on minorities. Incriminating material of Lashkar-e-Toiba and a hand Grenade has been recovered from the possession of the arrested hybrid terrorist," a police official said.

The arrested hybrid militant has been identified as Suhail Ahmad Malik of Panzan Chadoora. "Further investigation into the said case is going on and more arrests and recoveries are expected," the official said.