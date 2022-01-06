Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): A total of nine militants have been killed in the anti-insurgency operations in Kashmir valley in 2022 so far. The Kashmir valley is currently witnessing a harsh winter spell while anti-insurgency operations too have been intensified by the security forces.

In the last five days, five militants have been killed in the Pulwama and Kulgam districts of south Kashmir, while two have been killed in the capital city Srinagar. Foreigners are also among the militants killed. Meanwhile, two infiltrators have also been killed in Kupwara and Jammu.

"We can't say that anti-militancy operations are being fast-tracked during winter months but yes more militants get killed during this spell," a senior police official said.

"One of the reasons for this may be that the militants are moving out of their strongholds in the upper areas and they are being tracked down with our sources. We now also have advanced equipment for counter-military operations, which has improved the operations," he added.

Meanwhile, according to police data, a total of eighty-one militants were killed in 2019. Nineteen militants were killed in January, twenty in February, twenty-two in March, eleven in October, six in November and three in December. In these six months, fifty-nine security personnel were also killed.

In 2020, a total of eighty-nine militants were killed. Twenty-two militants were killed in January, eleven in February, nine in March, twenty-one in October, thirteen in November and thirteen in December. While seventeen security personnel were also killed.

Similarly, a total of ninety-one militants were killed in 2021. Eleven militants were killed in January, nine in February, eleven in March, seventeen in October, sixteen in November and twenty-seven in December. In these six months, twenty-nine security personnel were also killed.

Pertinently, January, February, March, October, November and December are considered as six winter months in the valley.