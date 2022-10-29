J&K: Nine injured in Uri road accident after car falls in drain
J&K: Nine injured in Uri road accident after car falls in drain
Uri: Nine people were injured in Jammu Kashmir's Uri on Saturday in a road accident. As per primary inputs, a Maruti Pico vehicle met with an accident near Nand Singh bridge as the driver lost control, with the vehicle subsequently crashing into a drain. The injured were rushed to Sub Hospital in Uri. Five among the group are learned to have sustained serious injuries and were later shifted to District Hospital Baramulla.
