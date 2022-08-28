Srinagar: Following the cancellation and CBI probe in the written test of Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub Inspector recruitment, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday ordered the Central Bureau of India (CBI) to probe two more similar alleged scams.

“JKSSB FAAs & JE Civil recruitment has been cancelled & a CBI probe recommended into selection process. Govt assures all aspirants that culprits will not be spared & there won't be any compromise on merit. Fresh recruitment process for FAAs and JE Civil will start soon,” J&K Information Department tweeted.

Recruitment for Financial Account Assistants and Junior Engineer posts was done last year by Service Selection Board (SSB) and nearly 500 students qualified these exams. However, their final list was awaited as allegations of irregularities were levelled in these recruitments. The successful candidates of FAA are protesting for the last 40 days demanding that the list should not be scrapped.

Earlier, the J&K administration cancelled police sub-inspector recruitment following irregularity. The CBI is investigating the SI scam and has registered cases against 33 persons including officials of SSB. Nearly 7200 were declared qualified for the physical test by the SSB. The SSB has advertised 1200 posts of SIs last year for recruitment after a three-year delay due to the COVID-19 lockdown.