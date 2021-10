Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government began naming educational institutions and government infrastructure after the name of slain policemen, army, paramilitary forces personnel and other literary personalities. The process was set in motion on Friday as 76 government schools, colleges, roads were renamed after the "martyrs and eminent personalities" by the General Administration Department (GAD).

The naming and remaining of government buildings and other infrastructure began after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

According to the order, Boys Higher Secondary School (HSS) Khanabal Anantnag was named as Shri Ravi Jee HSS followed by Tragpora Rohama Panzulla Road, Baramulla was named after HC Shri Mohammad Shafi, Salamabad Dachina Road Baramulla as Shri Manzoor Ahmad Naik, Sultandaki Kamalkote Road Baramulla as Sgct Shri Dost Mohammad, Chankhan Baramulla Sopore Road as Constable Shri Niyaz Ahmad Dar, Humdub Shalkote Road, Baramulla was named as Dy.SP Shri S. Jagtar Singh.

Similarly, Balhama Naribal Road, Baramulla was named after NK Shri Ghulam Mohd Khan, MS Chairhara Magam Budgam as Constable Shri Abdul Rashid MS Mir, Govt High School Gutlibagh, Ganderbal as ASI Shri Sakhi Akbar, Boys HSS Kulgam as L/NK Shri Nazir Ahmed Wani, Govt Degree College Kilam Kulgam as Inspector Shri Mohammad Altaf Dar, Cheterkote-Gundishat Road, Kupwara as Sgct Shri Naseer Ahmad Kolie, Sulkote-Halmatpora-Batergam Gushi Road, Kupwara as Sgct Shri Mohammad Altaf, Gangbugh-Anderbugh Chandigam Road, Kupwara as HC Shri Ghulam Mohammad, Tral-kahlil Road, Pulwama as Shri Mohd Lateef Gojar, Awantipora Chowk, Pulwama as Shri Mohd Amin Bhat, Shaheed Arshad Khan Chowk (Khak Chowk), Srinagar as Shri Arshad Khan, Shaheed Javid Iqbal KP Bagh Bund Road, Srinagar as Shri Javid Iqbal.

Government Degree College Idgah, Srinagar as Shri Habibullah Bhat Alias Hamid Kashmiri, Government Degree College Zakura, Batpora, Srinagar as Shri Akhtar Mohiuddin, Government Degree College Alochibagh, Srinagar as Shri Moti Lal Kemu, Government Degree College Hyderpora, Srinagar as Shri Moti Lal Saqi, auditorium of DIPR, Polo View, Srinagar as Smt Raj Begum, Institute of Music and Fine Arts, the University of Kashmir Srinagar as Shri Pran Krishan Kaul, BHSS G G Mohalla as Shri Ghulam Mohd. Saznawaz, as Naib Subedar Shri Chuni Lal, MS Banjar (Zone Gundana) Doda as Rfn. Shri Suraj Parkash, GHSS Kilhotran (Zone Gandoh), Doda as Captain Shri Gorkha Rifles Arya, Govt Degree College Kastigarh, Doda as Dy.SP Shri Aman Thakur.

Also, Govt High School, Maira Mandrian, Jammu has been renamed as Shri Bansi Lal, Govt. Middle School Battal, Jammu as Shri Sudesh Kumar, Govt. Hr. Sec. School Khour as Dy.SP Shri Gulbadhan Singh, Govt High School Allah, Arnia, Jammu as SI Shri Sethi Ram, Govt Primary School Khanpur, Jammu as Shri Parshotam Singh, Govt. Model ICT Boys Higher Secondary School, R.S Pura, Jammu as Major Shri Arvind Bajala, GHSS Barwal, Kathua as Naik Shri Yog Raj Singh, Dayalachak Hiranagar Jandi Road (11.5Km), Kathua as Subedar (Honorary captain).

Meanwhile, Shri Dina Nath, GHS Galak, Kathua has been renamed as Naik Shri Govind Ram, Girls MS Bhatta, Kishtwar as Constable Shri Nisar Ahmed, HSS Palmar, Kishtwar as Naib Subedar Shri Mehrajudin Butt, HS Pochhal, Kishtwar as Shri Om Nath, MS Horna, Kishtwar as Constable Shri Madan Lal, Approach road to College Community hall and its extension up to village Panditgam, Kishtwar as Lnk Shri Laxman Dass, BG Balnoi Road, Poonch as ASI Shri Babu Ram.

Govt. Model HSS (Boys) Poonch as Dy.SP Shri Manjit Singh, Government Degree College, Poonch as Shri Krishan Chander, Government Degree College Mendhar, Poonch as Shri Chhote Shah, GGHSS, Poonch as Shri Deena Nath Rafiq, GDC Doongi, Rajouri as Dy.SP Shri Ghani Sham Khajuria, Link Road Dabbar Potha to Kheri Dambri on Nowshera to Ser, Rajouri as Naib Subedar Shri Lekh Raj, Road Ghari Ground to Rana Bridge via Chapper Mohalla Chowki Panchayat Nowshera, Rajouri as Hav Shri Babu Ram Choudhary, Chowk Seri Road Nowshera Rajouri as Rfn Shri Kulwant Raj, Mehar Neera Road, Ramban as Constable Shri Delhair Singh, HS Gam, Ramban as LN Shri Ranijit Singh and Gran Morh to Tote Road Reasi was named as Sgct Shri Kamal Kishore.