Srinagar (J&K): The Jammu and Kashmir government has shelved its plans to build a mini secretariat at Batamaloo's former bus stand even after a detailed project report was prepared and the foundation stone was laid by the previous PDP-BJP government.

An official of the Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) told ETV Bharat that it has now scrapped the plans to build a mini secretariat in Batamaloo. "SDA and SMC (Srinagar Municipal Corporation) is contemplating buildings and few other commercial projects at the Batamaloo bus stand site," he said. He also said that during the recent meeting of the Board of Directors of SDA, it was decided to stop the work on the mini secretariat project.

Notably, the foundation stone of the mini secretariat in Batamaloo was laid by former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in 2018 on the death anniversary of her father and PDP founder Mufti Muhammad Sayeed. The objective of the project was to bring four dozen-odd government offices, scattered across Srinagar, under one roof for the convenience of the common man.

The Rs 100 crore project was spread over 114 kanals of land and was to be completed in two phases. The Planning and Development Department also prepared and released a detailed project report of Rs 49.93 crore for the first phase under which 32 office spaces, 80 staff rooms, 32 staff halls, and two meeting halls were to be constructed. The mini secretariat also had basement parking, food courts, waiting rooms, a 24-hour banking facility, and elevators. On completion, the mini secretariat was to host about 50 departments under one roof so that people could avail of all government services in one place.

Batamaloo, one of the busiest areas in the heart of Srinagar, was known for its popular bus stand, which was shifted to Parimpura in 2017, following an order by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to reduce the traffic flow in the city. With scores of commuters from across Kashmir boarding and de-boarding at the bus stand before shifting, the flea market inside used to witness a huge rush of rural shopaholics.

The market offered everything from jewelry items to readymade garments along with housing restaurants. Traders, street vendors, and passers-by are furious with the order to shift the 62-year-old Batamaloo bus stand. While the mini secretariat has been shelved, the shopkeepers, drivers, and other workers of the former bus stand are facing serious problems.

A small tea stall owner said, "There are around 420 shopkeepers here. The bus stand was our only source of income. People from rural areas used to shop here but now there are hardly any people. We are in financial crisis, unable to repay rent." He said that the government should bring back the pride of this place by shifting the bus stand back there.

Motor mechanic Mushtaq Ahmed said, "The bus stand has over 1,000 shops. Our business has come to a standstill. The bus stand was shifted from Batamaloo on the pretext of making way for the mini secretariat, which is yet to be built. We are shocked by this decision."

He said, "We are in trouble, our children are in trouble because we cannot pay their school fees, we are leading a very difficult life, and the government should think about our welfare. They wasted crores of rupees on the mini secretariat. Instead, they should have spent this on hospitals or schools."