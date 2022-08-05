Srinagar: Amid claims from political parties in Jammu and Kashmir of their leaders including Dr Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti being placed under house arrest on the third anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, the Jammu and Kashmir Police refuted the claims.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference said that the authorities have placed its president Dr Farooq Abdullah under house arrest following his meeting with party leaders. "Dr Farooq Abdullah has been placed under house arrest after returning from Nawai-Subha where he had earlier presided over a meeting and said 'we will peacefully fight for our RIGHTS that were illegally, unconstitutionally and undemocratically snatched from us on August 5, 2019," the NC said in a tweet.

Farooq presided the meeting at his party office in Nawai-Subh today on the third anniversary of abrogation of Article 370. The BJP led government abrogated the Article 370 and 35 A and divided the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs. The meeting by National Conference was kept off from media as no mediaperson was allowed inside the meeting hall.

No party leader made a statement on the third anniversary except a tweet from Omar Abdullah, the vice president of the party. Reacting to the house arrest of his father, Omar Abdullah called it "foolish". "It seems they have to place this truck outside the gate out of some compulsion because it’s a senseless act (aside from being totally illegal). He went to the office, went for Namaz, went for a condolence visit. The truck arrived after he had no where else to go today. Fools!!," Omar tweeted.

Official sources said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti was also placed under house arrest by the police as a security truck barricaded the gate of her house at Fairview Gupkar residence. Before her arrest, Mehbooba earlier led a protest of her workers in Srinagar at her party's office which was thwarted by the police.

Mehbooba said today is the black day not only for Jammu and Kashmir but for entire country. "The constitution, flag of Jammu and Kashmir which was granted by the constitution of India was snatched from us illegaly and unconstitutionally today in 2019. It's abrogation didn't only damage Jammu and Kashmir but disrecpted the Constitution of the country," Mehbooba told reporters.

However, police denied the report of house arrest of Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. "There is a fake news going that some NC and PDP leaders have been placed under house arrest in Gupkar road, this news is completely baseless. There are additional personnel deployed on Gupkar road on certain places in view of certain inputs of terror attack," the police said in a statement.

"Ms. Mehbooba Mufti visited her party headquarters around noon time and Dr Farooq Abdullah visited Hazratbal shrine and his friend in Shalimar in Afternoon. Media friends are advised to verify news from authorities before circulating. JKP is a fully professional police force and is well aware of its duties," they added.

