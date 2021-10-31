Nowshera (Jammu-Kashmir): Two personnel, including an officer, of the Indian Army were killed in a mysterious blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Naushera sector of Jammu's Rajouri district, an army official said. The deceased have been identified as Lieutenant Rishi Kumar and Sepoy Manjit.

Another soldier, who received injuries, was evacuated and is under treatment.

During a routine patrolling near forward location in the Lam sector of Noweshra in the Rajouri district, a mysterious explosion took place which left two soldiers, including the lieutenant, grievously injured.

"On October 30, 2021, during an area domination patrol in Naushera Sector, District Rajouri(J&K), a mine blast occurred, wherein, two Indian Army soldiers suffered critical injuries and later succumbed to their injuries. Another soldier who received injuries was evacuated and is undergoing treatment," the official said.

"Lt Rishi Kumar and Sepoy Manjit were brave and extremely committed to the profession and have made the supreme sacrifice for the nation in the line of active duty," the official added.

While Lt Rishi Kumar was a resident of Begusarai, Bihar Sepoy Manjit Singh was a resident of Sirvewala, Bhatinda, Punjab. The nation and Indian Army shall forever remain indebted to the brave hearts for their supreme sacrifice.

The area has been cordoned off, Army said.

Earlier on October 11, five army personnel including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) were killed in anti-terrorist operations in the DKG area of Rajouri adjoining the Poonch sector.

