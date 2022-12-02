Uri (J&K): Security forces seized a cache of weapons and drugs along the Line of Control in Uri of North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday.

A joint team of police and Indian Army personnel were conducting a cordon and search operation in Rewand Nallah area of Kamalkote after receiving inputs regarding a contraband infiltration attempt, officials said.

The operation led to the recovery of 10 packets of drugs, two AK-74 rifles, two pistols, the same number of magazines, 117 rounds as well as other contraband. A case has been registered in this regard and probe has been launched, they further said.