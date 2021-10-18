Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai government. The MoU will help to promote real estate, establish industrial parks, medical colleges, hospitals and information technology towers in the region.

Union Industries and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal was also present at the event in Raj Bhavan here.

"During my recent visit to Dubai, King Sultan Ahmed showed interest in investing in real estate in Jammu and Kashmir. And today you have the results," Piyush Goyal, said.

"Now the people from Dubai will throng Jammu and Kashmir and tourism here will be in full swing," he added.

