Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter in which four persons were killed.

Tweeting through his official Twitter handle LG said, "A magisterial inquiry by an officer of ADM rank has been ordered in Hyderpora encounter. Govt will take suitable action as soon as the report is submitted in a time-bound manner. JK admin reiterates the commitment of protecting lives of innocent civilians and it will ensure there is no injustice."

Four persons were killed in the Hyderpora encounter on Monday evening which included two civilians of Srinagar Altaf Ahmad Bhat and Dr Mudasir Gul and a young man Amir Magrey from Ramban.

Police said that a foreign militant identified as Haidar alias Bilal Bai was also killed in the operation.

However, the families Altaf, Musadir and Amir have refuted the police claims saying that their relatives were innocent civilians and were killed by security forces.

The three civilians were buried in a far off graveyard in the Handwara area of north Kashmir in the Kupwara district.

However, families are protesting for the last three days demanding the bodies of the relatives for funerals and burials.

Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar in a press conference said that the building owner Altaf Ahmed was a civilian who got killed in a crossfire but Dr Mudasir Gul was an OGW while the third one identified as Amir Ahmed was a hybrid militant.

The families of Altaf and Dr Gul protested peacefully for a day at Press Enclave in Srinagar demanding bodies but the police on late Wednesday night cracked down on the protesters and detained some of them who were, however, released later.

The political parties in Kashmir have also demanded a probe into the encounter and handing of bodies to the families.

