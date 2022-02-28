Jammu (Jammu & Kashmir): The Jammu & Srinagar Highway has again been closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides on Monday, the officials said. The highway is reported to be blocked at Dewal near Samroli, Udhampur due to a huge landslide.

"the Jammu and Srinagar National Highway was blocked at Dewal near Samroli, Udhampur due to huge landslide, people are requested not to travel on the Jammu and Srinagar NHW till the clearance work is completed," J&K traffic police tweeted.

People have been advised not to travel on the Jammu and Srinagar NHW till the clearance work is completed.

The highway is the lifeline for the Kashmir Valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country. Notably, the national highway was closed for vehicular movement on Sunday after fresh landslides occurred at Magarkoot area of Ramban along the highway.

