Ramban: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for vehicular movement after a sudden rockfall in the Mehar area of Ramban district. SP Ramban Mohita Sharma in a tweet informed that "Sudden onset of shooting stones at Mehar. Road blocked. Men and machinery on the job to clear the road as and when it stops." The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, which connects the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, has been closed after a sudden rockslide on Friday evening. However, so far no casualties were reported in the incident.